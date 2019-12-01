JEAN ANN ENSLEY, 89, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Born July 3, 1930, she graduated from South Side High School in 1948 and Purdue University in 1952. She was "Magic Jeannie" the wall paper hanger for 25 years. She is survived by four children, Randy, Julia (Solomon), Ted (Maryrose), and Jon (Heather); six grandchildren, Paige, Harrison, Spenser, Maisie, Jenna, and Samantha; one great-grandson, Charlie; and three stepchildren, Mike, Debbie and Rick. She was preceded in death by husbands, Dan Beerman and John Ensley; son, Matthew; and parents, Floyd and Gaythia Reighter. A Celebration of Life is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at 1724 Alabama Ave., Fort Wayne (46805). Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019