JEAN ANN (BRIELMAIER) SHIPKA, 79, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019. Jean was born July 27, 1939, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Fred and Lucille Briel-maier. Jean graduated from Central Catholic High school in 1957 then met and fell in love with John Marvin Shipka who she married on May 29, 1965. John preceded her in death in 1981. Jean worked for Lincoln National Life Insurance for 18 years before retiring in 1998 to help care for her mother. Jean loved so many things in life including spending her summers at Crooked Lake with her sister, Margaret and her mother, Lucille who preceded her in death in 2003. The most important thing in life to Jean were her children and grandchildren in Texas. She always looked forward to their summer visits and when she and Margaret would go to Texas every year for the holidays. She was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Q of A Over 50s Club and Q of A Widows Club. Surviving are her two sons, Mike (Linda) Shipka of Fort Worth, Texas, and Tony (Fianc‚ - Rebecca Coryea) Shipka of Bedford, Texas; one daughter, Ann (Geoffrey) Clark of North Richland Hills, Texas; one sister, Margaret Brielmaier of Fort Wayne; one brother, John Brielmaier of Edwardsburg, Mich.; two grandsons, John and Jamie; two granddaughters, Ryan and Jennifer; one great-grandson, Jacob; six nieces; two nephews; numerous cousins; and many friends in Indiana and Texas. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 W. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park, 1140 Lake Ave, Fort Wayne, with a rosary at 5 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the church or Masses. Condolences may be left online at



