JEAN C. PHILLIPS, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 8, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Joy Auman. Jean was a very active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of North Side High School and was also the Director of Personnel at Sears. Jean is survived by daughters, Lisa (Christopher Stieber) Jackson and Linda (Kevin Rice) Steele, both of Fort Wayne; son, David Phillips of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur L. Phillips Jr.; and brothers, Bernie and David Auman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to S.P.C.A. or the Allen County Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019