JEAN C. PHILLIPS (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN C. PHILLIPS.
Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JEAN C. PHILLIPS, 86, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 8, 1932, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Elmer and Joy Auman. Jean was a very active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She was a graduate of North Side High School and was also the Director of Personnel at Sears. Jean is survived by daughters, Lisa (Christopher Stieber) Jackson and Linda (Kevin Rice) Steele, both of Fort Wayne; son, David Phillips of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Arthur L. Phillips Jr.; and brothers, Bernie and David Auman. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to S.P.C.A. or the Allen County Cancer Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.