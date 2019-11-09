JEAN DEADY, 66, died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. She was a graduate of North Side High School in 1971. Jean was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam era and serving with the California National Guard. She retired from S&V Liquor in 2015, and was formerly employed by the U.S. Postal Service, Centennial Wireless Call Center and Aon Insurance. Surviving are her brothers, Patrick and Daniel E. Deady, both of Fort Wayne. Jean was preceded in death by her parents. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 9, 2019