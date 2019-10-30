JEAN E. DEAL, 84, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Born Jan. 26, 1935, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Verda (Faulkner) Deal. Jean was a Registered Nurse and worked for over 52 years including Harvester International and Zollner Piston, retiring in 2004. She was a member of the Parkview Alumni Association. Her passion was her beloved dogs. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Michael) Fleck, Theodore (Margie) Deal Jr., Tami (William) Anderson, and Christina (Philip) Gustin. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Deal; brother, Ted Deal; and sister, Virginia (Deal) Church. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Huntertown Cemetery, Huntertown, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkview Alumni Association.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 30, 2019