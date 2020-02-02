JEAN E. EDDY, 78, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Fort Wayne, IN. Born in Harvey, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Lorraine Jacobson. Jean worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Center Drugs in Lake Station, Ind. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmo Eddy of Fort Wayne; children, Brian (special friend, Vickie Wenk) Eddy of Valparaiso, Ind., Janeece Eddy of Fort Wayne; two grandsons, Joshua Lee Eddy of Fort Wayne and Jacob Thomas Eddy, serving in USMC; brother, Nels Jacobson of Pioche, Nev.; and sister-in-law, Peggy Frye of Loogootee, Ind. Jean was also preceded in death by two brothers. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 2, 2020