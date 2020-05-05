JEAN E. FORST, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Apple Ridge Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Born Dec. 23, 1922, in Fort Wayne, she married Glenn M. Forst Jr. on July 26, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2006. Jean was a member of Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and was happiest when she was listening to music and dancing. She danced with the Alley Kats for over 25 years. Jean is survived by her three daughters, Karen (Frank Hartman) Myers and Janice (Sandy Uptgraft) Forst, both of Fort Wayne, and Linda (John) Robertson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; sister-in-law, Joan Steinbacher; three grandchildren, Ryan (Theresa) Myers, Eric (Tina Rhodes) Myers and Molly (Tony) Davidson; six great- grandchildren, Madelyn, Olivia and Camden Myers, Baylee Myers, Patrick, and Palmer Davidson; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Steinbacher; and two sisters, (her identical twin) Jane (Roy) Korte and Bonnie (John) Markland. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 5, 2020.