JEAN E. JANDA, 82, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, 9:02 a.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Feb. 4, 1937, in Buchanan, Mich., she was the daughter of Paul M. and Ina M. (Good) Kane. She graduated from Buchanan High School with the Class of 1955. On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Henry "Hank" Janda in Buchanan. They first lived in New Buffalo, Mich. and lived at a few various places due to Hank's job with IBM before moving to Fort Wayne in 1976, and making their home in rural Whitley County in 2010. Jean had been a homemaker who loved her family dearly, was a gifted seamstress and had a green thumb when it came to her vegetables and flowers. Survivors include her husband, Hank Janda; son, Jeff Janda of Batesville; daughters, Lisa (Gil Kumfer) Sweet and Barbara (Tony) Sweet, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Levi (Jenny Weaver) Dunfee, Jenna (Nick) Janda-Timmis and Lynne (Matt) Ives; great-grandchildren, Alice, Robin and Raven; sister, Patty (Buck) Swartz; her two lovable dogs, Cleo and Brody; very close niece, Pam; along with several other loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Joan Drown, Janet Eddy and June Fabis; and brother, John Kane. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at DeMoney - Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with a gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 6:45 p.m. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Whitley County. To send her family condolences online, visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2019