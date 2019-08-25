JEAN E. (TERRY) WILLIAMS, 78, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 22, 1940, she attended St. Joseph Central Grade School, and North Side High School. She retired from the Meat Department of Rogers grocery store on North Anthony. Jean is survived by her daughter, Terri Rice, of Florida; two grandsons, and five great-grandchildren; as well as her brother, Dale Terry, of Atlanta, Ga. Jean was preceded in death by her son, David Williams, and her parents, Raymond and Lucile (Parker) Terry. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. The honorable Pastor Ken Jackson will be officiating. Burial in Parker Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the Fort Wayne Childrens Zoo, or Shoaff Park Baptist Church. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019