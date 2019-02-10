JEAN ELLEN (BIGLER) HAMPEL, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Five Star Residences. Born March 27, 1932 in Elkhart, Ind., Jean was the daughter of the late Carl L. and Rose Marie (Rockenbaugh) Bigler. She worked as a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in the Intensive Care Nursery, retiring in 1980. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and more recently enjoyed the activities and her new friends at Five Star Residences. Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Mel) McClain of Roanoke, Ind.; granddaughters, April (Garrett) Cook of Fort Wayne and Ashley (Scott Eley) McClain of Waynesville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Briana, Bella Rose, Nico, and Dorian; and her beloved cat, Cara. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Anthony Hampel in 2016; sons, Joseph Volosin, Jr., and Steven Volosin; and brother, Lewis R. Bigler. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Fox Island County Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McClain family may be shared at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019