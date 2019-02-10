Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ELLEN (BIGLER) HAMPEL. View Sign

JEAN ELLEN (BIGLER) HAMPEL, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Five Star Residences. Born March 27, 1932 in Elkhart, Ind., Jean was the daughter of the late Carl L. and Rose Marie (Rockenbaugh) Bigler. She worked as a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in the Intensive Care Nursery, retiring in 1980. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and more recently enjoyed the activities and her new friends at Five Star Residences. Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Mel) McClain of Roanoke, Ind.; granddaughters, April (Garrett) Cook of Fort Wayne and Ashley (Scott Eley) McClain of Waynesville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Briana, Bella Rose, Nico, and Dorian; and her beloved cat, Cara. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Anthony Hampel in 2016; sons, Joseph Volosin, Jr., and Steven Volosin; and brother, Lewis R. Bigler. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Fox Island County Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McClain family may be shared at



JEAN ELLEN (BIGLER) HAMPEL, 86, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at Five Star Residences. Born March 27, 1932 in Elkhart, Ind., Jean was the daughter of the late Carl L. and Rose Marie (Rockenbaugh) Bigler. She worked as a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in the Intensive Care Nursery, retiring in 1980. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and more recently enjoyed the activities and her new friends at Five Star Residences. Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Mel) McClain of Roanoke, Ind.; granddaughters, April (Garrett) Cook of Fort Wayne and Ashley (Scott Eley) McClain of Waynesville, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Briana, Bella Rose, Nico, and Dorian; and her beloved cat, Cara. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Anthony Hampel in 2016; sons, Joseph Volosin, Jr., and Steven Volosin; and brother, Lewis R. Bigler. A memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Contributions in Jean's memory may be made to Fox Island County Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the McClain family may be shared at www.greenlawnmpfh.com Funeral Home Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services

6750 Covington Rd.

Fort Wayne , IN 46804

(260) 432-3914 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close