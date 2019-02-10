Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN ESTYL BIELBY BASH. View Sign

JEAN ESTYL BIELBY BASH, 101, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. Born on Dec. 18, 1917 in Lawrence burg, Ind., she was a daughter of Estal and Mable Bielby. Jean celebrated 75 years of marriage to Wallace E. Bash M.D., who preceded her in death, at age 97, on Dec. 16, 2014. Jean graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind., with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Jean enjoyed being a teacher, mother, and homemaker in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Deacon. She also was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, Junior League, and the Fort Wayne Country Club, where she loved to play golf. In 2001, Jean and Wallace moved to Glenmoor (now Westminster) at the World Golf Village, in St. Augustine, Fla. Jean is survived by her children, Stephen E. (Patti Root) Bash, M.D. of Peoria, Ill., Sally (David) Mayoras of The Villages, Fla., and J. Michael (Mary Ann Simmons) Bash of Greenwood Village, Colo. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Jean was also preceded in death by her sister, Frances Terrill; her brother, Chester Bielby; and granddaughter, Jennifer Jeanne Mayoras. The interment will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Bohn Chapel, Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville (FL 32257) or give online at

