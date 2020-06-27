JEAN G. STREICHER
1929 - 2020
JEAN G. STREICHER, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Born Jan. 27, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Catherine Suelzer. Jean was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and St. Mary's College. Jean was a champion for those less fortunate, always volunteering her time to help in any way she could. She loved to volunteer at the St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, the Ave Marie House, and the Charis House. Jean enjoyed going to flea markets and garage sales where she would pick up all sorts of interesting items. She was famous for her tea parties, the relay races at Halloween, and playing Aggravation, especially when she rented a big A-frame at Lake Michigan. She loved playing Trivial Pursuit with one and all. She also loved spending time with her kids and especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Susan (Tom) Herr, Anne (Dan) Woenker, Sheila Wheeler, and Karen Zawodni; sons, David (Cynthia) Streicher, and John (Celeste) Streicher; grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Herr, Andy (Heidi) Herr, David (Holly) Streicher II, Matthew (Cassie) Streicher, Robert (Erica) Streicher, Jennifer (Bram) MacAleese, Don (Lesley) Woenker, Jamie (David) Slotsema, Ben Woenker, Joe (McKinley) Wheeler, Nick (Ann) Wheeler, Alexandra Zawodni, Samantha Zawodni, Michael Streicher, and Sabrina Streicher; great-grandchildren, Emily, Charlie, Thomas, Reese, Quinn, Sloan, Lily, Abby, Remington, Catherine, Finn, Isla, Nora, Naomi, Henry, Elijah, and Kylen; and sister-in-law, Barbara Streicher. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald; sister, Carol (Bud) Gildea; and brother, Tom (Rosaline) Suelzer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Face coverings required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Charis House, 431 Fairmount Place, Fort Wayne, IN 46808, St. Mary's Soup Kitchen, or the Ave Marie House. The family would like to thank St. Anne's Memory Care for the years of tremendous service for Jean. "Your caring and support will not be forgotten." To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
JUL
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
