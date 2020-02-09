JEAN I. ARTHUR

JEAN I. ARTHUR, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Born Oct. 20, 1924, in Altoona, Pa., she was the daughter of the late John Fagan and Mildred Fastenmeier. Jean is survived by her daughters, Linda L. Ellenwood of Fort Wayne and Deborah Jo Bilinski of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandsons, Matthew (Jody) Ellenwood, Adam (Sarah) Bilinski and Eric Bilinski; great-grandchildren, Dustin and Kayla Ellenwood, Addison and Charlotte Bilinski; and great-great-granddaughter, Eliza Ellenwood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Arthur, in 1989; and great-great-grandson, Wesley Ellenwood, in 2019. A private memorial service will be held with family. Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2020
