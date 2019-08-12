Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN KRINN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JEAN KRINN, 87, of Roanoke, Ind., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born on Nov. 22, 1931 in Napole an, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Sarah (Sickmiller) Bruns. Jean graduated from South Side High School in 1950. On March 31, 1951, she married Wayne Krinn at Gospel Temple in Fort Wayne. Jean was a loving mother and homemaker. She loved her church family at Hope Missionary North Campus. Jean loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, loved ones, and friends. Survivors include her children, Mike Krinn, Cindy (Ralph) Asher, and Leslie Whinery; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, twp great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jim (Sharon) Bruns and Nancy Loebert. She was also preceded in death by her husband. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park following the funeral service. Memorial donations may be directed to Hope Missionary North Campus. Arrangements entrusted to Greenlawn Funeral Home of Fort Wayne.



