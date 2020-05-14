JEAN LEE
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN LEE, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at her daughter's home on Lake James.Born Feb. 8, 1931, in Rochester, Ind., she was the daughter of Charles and Valara (Bradford) Spohn Sr. Jean worked as a Register Nurse and spent many years working for the American Red Cross. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Fort Wayne. Where she spent many years being the nursery school teacher. She had a love for helping others and spent a lot of time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving Jean are her three daughters, Deb (Louie) Roy of Fremont, Ind., Patti (Jeff) Graves of Angola, Ind., and Teri Payne and (Tom Herbert) of Cape Coral, Fla.; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Private family services will take place. Burial will be in West Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Ind. Memorial contributions in Jean's memory may be directed to the Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row, Ste. 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808-1284. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
