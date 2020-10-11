JEAN M. ALEXANDER, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 at Heritage Point of Fort Wayne. Jean was born July 5, 1930 in Oak Park, Illinois, a daughter of the late Maurice and Ruth Hayes. Jean was an elementary teacher at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 28 years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, spending time with family, traveling, reading, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University Basketball. She is survived by a son, Brent Alexander of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Perry Lyons of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Sarah (Sean) Craft of Tampa Bay, Florida, Justin (Kristin) Alexander of Indianapolis, Jenn (Kevin) Mattison of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kristen (Ryan) Kay of Fort Wayne, Katelyn (Brenden) Williams of Indianapolis, Jake Alexander of Nashville, Tennessee and Houston Lyons of Fort Wayne; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Winner of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Alexander. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Damar Services 6067 Decatur Blvd. Indianapolis (IN, 46241). Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinning tonfh.com
