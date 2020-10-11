1/1
JEAN M. ALEXANDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEAN M. ALEXANDER, 90, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020 at Heritage Point of Fort Wayne. Jean was born July 5, 1930 in Oak Park, Illinois, a daughter of the late Maurice and Ruth Hayes. Jean was an elementary teacher at Fort Wayne Community Schools for 28 years, retiring in 1987. She enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, spending time with family, traveling, reading, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Indiana University Basketball. She is survived by a son, Brent Alexander of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Perry Lyons of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Sarah (Sean) Craft of Tampa Bay, Florida, Justin (Kristin) Alexander of Indianapolis, Jenn (Kevin) Mattison of Lincoln, Nebraska, Kristen (Ryan) Kay of Fort Wayne, Katelyn (Brenden) Williams of Indianapolis, Jake Alexander of Nashville, Tennessee and Houston Lyons of Fort Wayne; nine great grandchildren; and a sister, Marilyn Winner of Fort Wayne. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phil Alexander. A private family service will be held. Memorial donations may be made to Damar Services 6067 Decatur Blvd. Indianapolis (IN, 46241). Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main St., Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinning tonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved