Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN MARIE (MYERS) LYONS. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

JEAN MARIE (MYERS) LYONS, 63, of Fort Wayne, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1957, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Raleigh and Georgean Myers. Jeannie was also a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church where she attended school. She graduated from North Side High School in 1975. She was employed by North American Van Lines and Allen Dairy, recently retiring as a bus driver from F.W.C.S. after 22 years of service. Jeannie was a loving mother and grandmother and felt this was her most important role. She enjoyed playing euchre, caring for the kids on her bus, and going to the American Legion Post 47 with her cousin Mo. She was known for her beautiful smile and kind heart. Jeannie is survived by her mother, Georgean Myers; son, Cy and grandson, Carter; son, Travis (Megan) Lyons; sisters, Janet (Jim) Niswonger, Jodie (Bill) Jones and Joyce (Scott Lauer) Moss; brothers, John Myers, James (Stacie Kamradt) Myers and Joe (Laura) Myers; and 42 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Raleigh Myers; and sister in-law, Mary Myers. Mass of Christian Burial will be private, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jeannie's name. To sign the online guestbook, visit



JEAN MARIE (MYERS) LYONS, 63, of Fort Wayne, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born Feb. 5, 1957, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Raleigh and Georgean Myers. Jeannie was also a member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church where she attended school. She graduated from North Side High School in 1975. She was employed by North American Van Lines and Allen Dairy, recently retiring as a bus driver from F.W.C.S. after 22 years of service. Jeannie was a loving mother and grandmother and felt this was her most important role. She enjoyed playing euchre, caring for the kids on her bus, and going to the American Legion Post 47 with her cousin Mo. She was known for her beautiful smile and kind heart. Jeannie is survived by her mother, Georgean Myers; son, Cy and grandson, Carter; son, Travis (Megan) Lyons; sisters, Janet (Jim) Niswonger, Jodie (Bill) Jones and Joyce (Scott Lauer) Moss; brothers, John Myers, James (Stacie Kamradt) Myers and Joe (Laura) Myers; and 42 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Raleigh Myers; and sister in-law, Mary Myers. Mass of Christian Burial will be private, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jeannie's name. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close