JEAN MARIE SKINNER, 99, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Hearth at Sycamore Village in Fort Wayne. Born in Montpelier, Ind., in 1920, the daughter of Amy and Carl Gall-meyer. Jean spent much of her childhood in Memphis, Tenn. She married her husband Bill in 1940. The couple lived at Blue Lake near Churubusco where they raised their family. They also lived in Fort Wayne, Marion, and Upland, Ind., as well as Rockford, Ill. After retirement, Bill and Jean lived on Center Hill Lake in Silver Point, Tenn. for more than 40 years before returning to their home state of Indiana. Surviving are her daughter, Wendy Skinner; son-in-law, Donald Lebow; granddaughter, Chari Heffley; grandsons, David Skinner and Andrew Skinner; nephew, Bruce Gallmeyer; niece, Mary Ann Esser; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Guy Skinner; son, Michael Dan Skinner; and brother, David Gallmeyer. Her cremated remains will be placed next to her husband's on a hilltop in Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the Visiting Nurse Foundation at www.vnfw.org. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019