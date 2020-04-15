JEAN MARIE ZURCHER, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born Sept. 19, 1940, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Mark and Mar guerete Vosmeier. On June 6, 1964, in Fort Wayne, she married Carl Joseph Zurcher who preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2019. Jean attended college at St. Francis of Assisi in Fort Wayne. She was a retired school teacher and stay at home mom. Jean enjoyed art, crafting, and painting. Most importantly, Jean loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her sons, Mark Zurcher of Minneapolis, Minn., and Michael Zurcher of La Porte, Ind.; brother, Louis Vosmeier of Fort Wayne; and sisters, Mary Albers of Fort Wayne and Carol Thurston of Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Carl. Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home & Cremation Center, La Porte. Memorial contributions may be directed to the donor's choice. Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 15, 2020