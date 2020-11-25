JEAN R. RENIER, 97, of Monroeville, Ind., Allen County, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born June 27, 1923, in Dixon, Ind., she was a daughter of the late William B. Murchland and Ameilia M. (Zimmerman) Murchland. She was first united in marriage to Pete Hines and he preceded her in death. Following Pete's death, she was united in marriage to Herbert J. Renier and he preceded her in death in April of 1964. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Monroeville, Ind., and helped with the Ladies Guild of the church for many years. Jean was employed and retired from Rea Magnet Wire with 40 years of service. Jean was a die-hard couponer and shopper. "She lived to SHOP!" She was very devoted to visiting and providing support to people in her life. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce (Tim) Kimmel of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, LaVon Ertel of New Haven, Ind.; five grandchildren, Brenda (John) Kumfer, Shelley (Gregg) Spieth, Todd (Karen) Ertel, Tyler Kimmel, and Amanda Kimmel; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Bultemeier, Halie Harting, Jerrid Rydell, and Charlotte Kimmel; nine great-great-grandchildren, Annistyn Bultemeier, Waylin Harting, Miley Brown, Leland Bultemeier, Kenlie Harting, Adalynn Brown, Deacon Bultemeier, Rhett Harting, and Marrin Harting; two step great-grandkids, Cody Miller and Jacob (Brittany) Miller; and five step great-great-grandkids, Lexi, Mavrick, Wrenlee, Hadley, and Sutton Miller. She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Ertel, in 1993; several children in infancy; great-granddaughter, Courtney Ertel - Brown; four brothers, Paul Murchland, Olen Murchland, Eugene Murchland, and William Murchland; five sisters, Lela Siders, Lula Mull, Ellen Waterman, Edith Siders, and Glenna Murchland; and a caring companion, Herbert Schortgen. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. A private family prayer service will be held prior to Mass on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. Masks will be required. Father Maicaal Lobo officiating. Family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, where the Holy Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Masks are required and attendance will be limited to 25 people in following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana for Allen County. Burial in St. Louis Catholic Cemetery, Besancon. Preferred memorials are to St. Rose Catholic Church for Masses; St. Rose Catholic School, Monroeville EMS, or Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com