RENIER, JEAN R.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Monroeville. A private family prayer service will be held prior to Mass on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville. Masks will be required. Family will receive friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, Monroeville, where the Holy Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Masks are required and attendance will be limited to 25 people in following the guidelines established by the State of Indiana for Allen County.



