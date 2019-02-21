Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANETTE BAUERMEISTER. View Sign

JEANETTE BAUERMEISTER, 78, of Wells County, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 12:30 p.m., at her residence. Born Aug. 6, 1940, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Vera Hoffman. She graduated from Hoagland High School in 1958. She married Robert Wayne Bauer meister on Oct. 25, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and assisted in the operation of the family farm. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed reading, gardening, and working on crossword puzzles. Jeanette was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always took excellent care of her family. Surviving are her son, James Bauermeister of Ossian, Ind.; daughter, Deborah Bacon of Ossian, Ind.; and one granddaughter, Katelyn Bacon of Ossian, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vera Hoffman; husband, Robert Bauermeister; son, John Bauermeister, in 2013; and three sisters, Sylvia Voirol, Patricia Saalfrank and Carol Sprague. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 202 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Michael Frese officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery - Flatrock. Preferred memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit

JEANETTE BAUERMEISTER, 78, of Wells County, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 12:30 p.m., at her residence. Born Aug. 6, 1940, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Vera Hoffman. She graduated from Hoagland High School in 1958. She married Robert Wayne Bauer meister on Oct. 25, 1958, at St. John Lutheran Church - Flatrock. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and assisted in the operation of the family farm. She was an excellent cook and also enjoyed reading, gardening, and working on crossword puzzles. Jeanette was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She always took excellent care of her family. Surviving are her son, James Bauermeister of Ossian, Ind.; daughter, Deborah Bacon of Ossian, Ind.; and one granddaughter, Katelyn Bacon of Ossian, Ind. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Vera Hoffman; husband, Robert Bauermeister; son, John Bauermeister, in 2013; and three sisters, Sylvia Voirol, Patricia Saalfrank and Carol Sprague. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 202 W. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. The Rev. Michael Frese officiating. Burial in St. John Lutheran Cemetery - Flatrock. Preferred memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com Funeral Home Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home

520 North Second St

Decatur , IN 46733

(260) 724-9164 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close