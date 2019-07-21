JEANETTE LOUISE KOOMLER, 88, died Thursday, July 18, 2019. Born April 5, 1931 in Berne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Levi and Rachel Schwartz. Jeanette attended County Line Church of God, was active in Widow to Widow and Parkview Seniors. Surviving are her children, Randy (Connie), Gary (Ruth), Tim (Terri), Brian (Michelle) Koomler; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Janice) Schwartz, Irene (Marvin) Watkins, Flossie (Robert) Cable; in-laws, Linda Schwartz and Glen Yager. Jeanette was also preceded in death by her husband, Norman R. Koomler in 1983; two siblings, Leonard Schwartz and Carol Yager. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Rd., with viewing one hour prior to service. Viewing also from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019