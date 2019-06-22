Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANETTE M. STERLING. View Sign Service Information Frurip-May Funeral Home 309 W. Michigan Street Lagrange , IN 46761 (260)-463-3131 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Frurip-May Funeral Home 309 W. Michigan Street Lagrange , IN 46761 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Frurip-May Funeral Home 309 W. Michigan Street Lagrange , IN 46761 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JEANETTE M. STERLING, 79, of Fort Wayne, Ind., died Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Nov. 27, 1939 in Kendall ville, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Irmin and Lettie (Neff) Thompson. Jeanette was a 1957 Topeka High School graduate and then went on to attend Manchester College and International Business College. Living for many years in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a secretary for Indiana Michigan Electric Company and Fort Wayne National Bank. She was an active member of the Covenant United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, and the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She had also been a member of the Business Professional Woman in Fort Wayne. On Aug. 7, 1971, in Topeka, Ind., she married John H. Sterling; he preceded her in death on July 15, 1993. Surviving is a sister-in-law, Deborah Thompson of LaGrange, Ind.; seven nieces and nephews and their spouses, Marsha Huckins of Granger, Ind., Cliff and Suzanne Thompson of Topeka, Ind., Marjorie Thompson and her fianc‚, Tom Watson of Topeka, Ind., Mark and Sharla Thompson of Topeka, Ind., Matt and Susan Thompson of LaGrange, Ind., Kathy Sites of Michigan, and Amy and Steve McKowen of Wolcottville, Ind.; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Along with her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne L. Thompson, Robert B. Thompson, and Phillip R. Thompson; and a nephew, Dennis Thompson. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Ind., with visitation beginning one hour prior. Rev. Karen Koelsch officiating. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, Ind. Memorials may be made to the Mary Penrose Wayne Chapter of the NSDAR. Condolences may be left for the family at

