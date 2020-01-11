JEANETTE M. VACHON, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clement and Catherine Doyle. Surviving are her children, Stephen A. (Sue) Vachon, Michael P. (Beth) Vachon, Linda Vachon, Carol L. Vachon-Heath, Diane M. Vachon; grandchildren, Rachael (Joel) Waggy, Christopher (Megan) Heath and Anthony Heath, Jacob (Suzanne) Vachon, Jesse Vachon, Katy (Rob) Limon, Casey Vachon, Cory (Emily) Scott; and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Alex, Claire, Vivian, and Elias. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur H.; brothers; sisters; and daughter, Susan Rita. "She will be greatly missed." Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN, 46798), with a Rosary at 10 a.m. and a viewing at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements by Tom Mungovan Funeral Home, 2221 S. Calhoun St. To send tributes online, visit tommungovanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 11, 2020