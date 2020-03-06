JEANNE (REESE) KAPP, 97, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Born March 23, 1922, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Laura (Nelson) Reese and Frank Reese. Surviving are her daughters, Clara (Herb) Rothenbush and Deborah (Jonathan) Kaufman; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchil dren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kapp; and son, David Kapp (formerly of Dallas, Texas). Service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., with visitation one hour prior to service. Graveside service is 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2020