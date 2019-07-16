Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNE L. NICOLET. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

JEANNE L. NICOLET, 70, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on Oct. 27, 1948, she was a daughter of the late William W. and Alice (Bellis) Flory. Jeanne was married to her best friend for over 51 years. She believed in the power of prayer and was a living testimony of kindness and selfless love. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and closest friends. She had an indescribable bond with her sisters. Jeanne's eyes lit up when she was with her grandkids. She enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble, tackling puzzles, sewing and was known for her love of Pepsi. Jeanne found passion in her career as Assistant Director at the Allen County Election Board. After retirement, she graciously volunteered her time with the elections and served at her home church, Our Lady of Good Hope. Survivors, all of Fort Wayne, are her husband, Kenneth Nicolet; two sons, Phillip Nicolet and Randy Nicolet; daughter, Laura Nicolet; daughter-in-law, Amy Nicolet; six grandchildren, Danielle Nicolet, Brian Hibbard, Anthony Nicolet, Desiree Nicolet, Grace Nicolet, and Ellie Nicolet; sisters, Kathy Wright, Sue Gabet, Charlotte Kruchten; brothers, Bill Flory, Don Flory and Mike Flory. A Memorial Mass is noon Friday, July 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 7215 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the Mass. Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Good Hope or . Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.

