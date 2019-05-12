JEANNE NUECHTERLEIN, 93, died Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born Dec. 6, 1925, she was a daughter to the late Otto and Irma (Kubicek) Small wood. Jeanne majored in music at Wayne University and then went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in English from University of St. Francis and a Master's degree in English Literature from Purdue University. She taught literature and composition at St. Francis and Purdue in Fort Wayne. She also taught at Lincoln Park Lutheran parochial school in Lincoln Park, Mich., and at Emmanuel Lutheran School in Fort Wayne. She was co-founder of Hope Alive, Inc., Co-Director of Woman's Work at Ivy Tech, Y.W.C.A. Adult Director, and Editor of Corporate Communications at Mutual Security Life Insurance Company, and Executive Director of Three Rivers Literacy Alliance. She was a freelance writer and poet and had articles and poems published in a variety of magazines. She played clarinet in the Fort Wayne New Horizons Band and the Folk Orchestra of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne of which she was a member. Jeanne was also a soloist with the Senior College Cantata Singers and Emmanuel Lutheran Church Choir. She was chair of the music committee of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation and actively involved with Sisters Over Seventy of the Congregation. She is survived by children, John (Linda) of Fort Wayne and Brian of Hawaii; brother, Steve (Lois) Smallwood; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Nuechterlein; daughter, Andrea Curl; brother, Donald Smallwood; sister, Betty McKenzie; and grandson, Stephen Nuechterlein. Memorial service is noon Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road, with calling two hours prior. She was laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials to the Bach Collegium, Fort Wayne S.P.C.A. or the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2019