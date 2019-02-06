Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JEANNE S. LOUGHEED, on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, just three months shy of her 97th birthday, walked toward the Light, holding her Savior's Hand, into the arms of her beloved husband, Cook. "After 65 years of marriage, Cook had waited patiently 11 years for this glorious heavenly reunion!" Born on May 1st, 1922, into a musically gifted family, Jeanne was the middle child of Larry Guy Sibbitt and Glyde Eikenberry Sibbitt of Bringhurst. Times were tough during the depression, but Jeanne always recalled those early years with the fondness of a happy, close-knit, Christ-centered family. Jeanne loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She was the inspiration behind "The Three 'J's," a singing group of some considerable fame, winning first prize at the State Fair, singing gospel and popular music. Jeanne excelled at Cutler High School, where her outgoing personality earned her many lifelong friendships. She remained a people-magnet, with innate intuitiveness about others; she always knew what to say to make people feel good about themselves. Jeannie's kindness, thoughtful gestures, and sincere attitude drew people from all walks of life. She never knew a stranger, and always left people with a smile on their face. Her sensitivity and other-orientation developed into what she called her "Card Ministry." Jeannie sent hundreds of 'I care about you' messages. Her sociability was enhanced by her servant's heart and spirit. Moving to Fort Wayne to obtain a degree in Business, she worked at the Chamber of Commerce, and Indiana Michigan where she met the love of her life, her husband-to-be, Cook Lougheed. Their courtship spanned the war years with Cook in the U.S. Marine Corps officer's training at



She remained a people-magnet, with innate intuitiveness about others; she always knew what to say to make people feel good about themselves. Jeannie's kindness, thoughtful gestures, and sincere attitude drew people from all walks of life. She never knew a stranger, and always left people with a smile on their face. Her sensitivity and other-orientation developed into what she called her "Card Ministry." Jeannie sent hundreds of 'I care about you' messages. Her sociability was enhanced by her servant's heart and spirit. Moving to Fort Wayne to obtain a degree in Business, she worked at the Chamber of Commerce, and Indiana Michigan where she met the love of her life, her husband-to-be, Cook Lougheed. Their courtship spanned the war years with Cook in the U.S. Marine Corps officer's training at Purdue University , Lafayette. After the war, they married and located in Fort Wayne where they began their family and worked hard together on what would eventually be successful entrepreneurial endeavors. Jeannie and Cook together engaged in over 20 entrepreneurial investments including Earth, Inc., CPL, Lake Trail Estates, Bittersweet Moors, Woods, Dells, and Glens; Keystone properties, among others. Although they worked hard at their personal and professional partnerships, they had a touch of wanderlust and traveled the globe throughout their lives. They also stayed closer to home, taking friends to Purdue football games, planning group canoe or fishing trips. Jeannie was a classic 'hostess with the mostest' and opened her home to family, friends, and fundraisers. In their later years, the couple enjoyed wintering in their Naples home continuing their social whirl with fellow snowbirds. They firmly believed in giving back to the city that had been so good to them. They were founding members of the Summit Club, as well, as the Fort Wayne Country Club, Vineyards Country Club, and Quail Creek Country Club, both in Naples Fla. They were Charter members of Christ Methodist Church, and current members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church where they donated the church organ and the memorial sanctuary garden. Jeannie, along with her husband, was an active member, financial supporter, volunteer and fundraiser for the Boy Scouts of America, Parkview Memorial Hospital, Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Purdue University Lafayette, John Purdue Club, Embassy Theatre, and Fort Wayne Art Museum. On her own, Jeannie was a charter, or long-term member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, Yarnell Child Study Group W.S.C.S, Patterson Bible Study, Friends of IUPU, BSM Bible Study, UMW, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and was a DAR candidate. All of this notwithstanding, Jeannie would tell you that her greatest achievement was raising her three children who all obtained graduate degrees, founding and managing their own profitable businesses. This pride and many heartfelt memories extended to her beloved five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. "As the people who knew her best would tell you, the loving connection Jeannie shared with her husband was what romantic dreams are made of. They loved one another in such a way that it set the bar and redefined 'coupleness'. Theirs was a lifelong fairytale brought to reality by their devotedness. Opposites attract and they were that --> Lougheed continued lifelong fairytale brought to reality by their devotedness. Opposites attract and they were that, but the way they blended the opposites produced a whole greater than their parts. This chemistry touched many who reaped the benefits from the strong bond Jeannie shared with her husband. When two people can grow ever closer and yet retain all those special gifts that make each of them unique, they become an inspiration to others, a constant reminder of how beautiful love can be. Jeannie and Cook believed that love was forever, and it showed in the life they created together, and the stories they shared. Part of the lasting legacy they leave their family is the knowledge that a good marriage does not just happen. It is made of compromise, sharing, courage, strength, and laughter... and the belief that God should always be the third partner in any relationship. A deeply faith-centered woman who would tell you she believed in Jesus all of her life, Jeannie bequeathed this vast spiritual heritage to her family and to all those whose lives she has touched in her own unique way. We are all the better for having known her." She is survived by her children, Dr. Nancee (Devon Kirk) Lougheed, Scott (Robin) Lougheed, and April Lougheed. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew (Daynee) Vorst, Jason (Andrea) Lougheed, Peter (Leslie) Lougheed; and her step-grandchildren, Brannen (Koriann) Kirk, Davonna ( Brett) Kollin. She is further survived by her great-grandchildren, Isabel and Alex Vorst, Adalynn Lougheed, Kody and Libby Lougheed, as well as her step-great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Adalee, Breanna, and Kamilla Kirk, and Parker and Carter Kollin. Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Martha Lou Leaming Church, and her brother, Thomas Guy Sibbitt. Calling for friends is from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at D. O. McCombs & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. A Memorial Celebration and Family Reunion to celebrate Jeannie's life will be held in the Spring. Jeannie will join her husband Cook in their shared niche at the St. Paul Chapel Mausoleum, Covington Memorial Gardens on Covington Rd. "To honor her life-long commitment to charitable giving and community service, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, Aldersgate UMC, or a donation to your favored charity."

