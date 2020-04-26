JEANNETTE BLAIR (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNETTE BLAIR.
Service Information
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN
46774
(260)-493-4433
Obituary
Send Flowers

JEANNETTE BLAIR, 98, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Dec. 31, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Flemon and Margaret (Jones) Nantz. Jeannette was an active member of the New Haven United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Family was of great importance to Jeannette. She also enjoyed playing cards and other games and corresponding with family and her many friends. She is survived by her daughters, Sue Luther and Linda (Richard Hanauer) Englehart, both of New Haven; grandchildren, Mindy (Pat) Savieo, LeeAnna (Dan) Rondot and Jeremy Luther, all of New Haven, Chad (Ann) Englehart of Bartlesville, Okla., Angie (Jeff) Sivak of St. John, and Jodie (Nick) Carteaux of Brentwood, Tenn.; and 11 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Charles "Doug" Blair, in 2019; son-in-law, Bill Englehart; brothers, Chester and Jack Nantz; and sister, Gerry Galbraith. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to the New Haven Police K9 Unit or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.