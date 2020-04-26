JEANNETTE BLAIR, 98, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born Dec. 31, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Flemon and Margaret (Jones) Nantz. Jeannette was an active member of the New Haven United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women. Family was of great importance to Jeannette. She also enjoyed playing cards and other games and corresponding with family and her many friends. She is survived by her daughters, Sue Luther and Linda (Richard Hanauer) Englehart, both of New Haven; grandchildren, Mindy (Pat) Savieo, LeeAnna (Dan) Rondot and Jeremy Luther, all of New Haven, Chad (Ann) Englehart of Bartlesville, Okla., Angie (Jeff) Sivak of St. John, and Jodie (Nick) Carteaux of Brentwood, Tenn.; and 11 great- grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, Charles "Doug" Blair, in 2019; son-in-law, Bill Englehart; brothers, Chester and Jack Nantz; and sister, Gerry Galbraith. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials are to the New Haven Police K9 Unit or The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020