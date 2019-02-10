Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNETTE LOUISE POPP KENT. View Sign

JEANNETTE LOUISE POPP KENT, 105, died Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at her residence in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on June 28, 1913, she was the daughter of the late Emanuel M. and Katherine Hitzeman Popp. Although she lived most of her life in Fort Wayne, she visited many other places. In 1941 she married Dr. Richard N. Kent. A teacher, Jeannette believed in the importance of education and was an avid nature lover. She is survived by her sons, Richard T. (Susan) Kent of Indianapolis and John Kent of Chapel Hill, N.C. She will be missed by her nephews and nieces, Mike, Barbie, Laurie, Tom, Edward, her great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews, and many newer friends. She was also preceded in death by her husband; brothers, Milton and Thomas; nephew, Dan; and many lifelong friends. A celebration of her life is 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Plymouth Congregational Church UCC, 501 W. Berry St., with visitation at 1:30 p.m. She will be interred beside her husband in Lindenwood Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to Plymouth Church, Cedars HOPE, or ACRES Land Trust.



