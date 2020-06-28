JEANNINE ARMSTRONG, 84, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born April 11, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Raymond R. and Bernice A. (West) Hatch. She married William D. Armstrong, who survives, on July 23, 1954. She was member of North Christian Church. She retired as a teacher's aide from Northcrest Elementary School after 14 years of service. Jeannie loved bowling, playing cards, reading and family gatherings. Surviving along with her husband, are children, Timothy (Barbara) Armstrong, Robert A. (Kathy) Armstrong, Beth Ann Armstrong; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Jeannie was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Lisa Armstrong; brothers, Robert, Richard and Gene Hatch; sister, Betty Didion. Funeral Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior to the funeral service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Entombment at Covington Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Preferred memorial to Cancer Services of Allen County. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.