JEFF ADDIS (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Greenlawn Funeral and Cremation Services
6750 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46804
(260)-432-3914
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
JEFF ADDIS, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born on Sunday, July 30, 1961 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late William and Wava belle (Ditzen berger) Addis II. He enjoyed going to the race track, taking apart and rebuilding cars, and decorating for Christmas. Jeff loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brothers, Greg (Jennie) and Dennis (Debra) Addis; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Also preceding him in passing are his sisters, Cindy Addis and Rebecca Addis; and brother, William Addis III. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 22, 2019
