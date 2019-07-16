JEFF BRENNAN, 53, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Jeff was a graduate of Tri-State University and worked as a mechanical engineer, most recently for Fort Wayne Metals. His most cherished memories include making pancakes on Saturday mornings, baking chocolate chip cookies with his four daughters, and his famous "dad jokes". Jeff was a kind and humble man, who was a devoted follower of Christ. He enjoyed singing and playing his guitar while worshipping the Lord. He loved his family dearly including his wife of 27 years, Noelle; and daughters, Kate, Sarah, Abbey, and Megan. Jeff is also survived by his father, Bob of Bryan Ohio; brother, Steve of Milford, Mich.; and sister, Lisa of Grand Rapids, Ohio. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Christine. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Suburban Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 6318 California Road, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials may be directed to the Ocular Melanoma Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019