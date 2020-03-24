JEFF J. MOORE, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, Jeff was the son of the late Wendell and Joanna Moore. Jeff graduated from North Side High School. He owned and operated Wings N Things Fabrication for 25 years. Jeff had a true passion for racing. He raced Go Karts for over 35 years. He enjoyed sitting outside with his dogs in the sun, camping, and watching the race on Sundays. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with them. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Janet Moore; children, Steven R. Moore and Krista A. Moore; brothers, Joseph (Kay) Moore, James (Jackie) Moore and Jack Moore; along with many nieces and nephews. Private family services. Graveside service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 24, 2020