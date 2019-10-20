JEFFERY E. BURKHOLDER SR., 64, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Donald E. Burkholder and Gloria Garr, who survives. Jeffery, or "Burkie," as he was known by his numerous friends, was a true humanitarian; he spent his working life concerned with promoting the safety and welfare of his fellows. Jeff served his nation and the State of Indiana as a member of the United States Air Force, Indiana Air National Guard, his community as a Patrol Officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department for 38 years, as well as his fellow officers of police department as the President of Patrolmen's Benevolent Association for several years. He enjoyed driving his Corvette and being with his friends. Burkie loved his family and cherished his time spent with them. Also surviving are his wife, Sang Burkholder; and son, Jeffery E. Burkholder Jr. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2019