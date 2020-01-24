JEFFERY SCOTT PHILLIPS, 56, of Lakeland, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. A native of Rimersburg, Penn., he was a son of Waine and Bertha Smith Phillips; father still survives. Jeffrey was a welder with Warren Equipment. Survivors also include his wife, Michele Phillips; children;, Joshua Herndon, Candace Park, Matthew Phillips; siblings, Waine Phillips Jr., Dan (Cindy) Phillips, Mike (Diane) Phillips, Cheryl Blackman; and three grandchildren, Arianna, Jayden, and Ava Park. Service will be held at a later date in Fort Wayne, Ind. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 24, 2020