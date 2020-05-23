JEFFREY A. CRANDALL, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Jeff loved rock and roll music and was an avid rock album collector. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He found humor in everything and loved to laugh. He often would say "it is what it is" and "it's not good for the home team". He had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed. Surviving are his daughters, Janita Crandall and Janice (Justin) Williams; grandsons, Deshaun, Damon, Cameron, and Justin; granddaughters, Janiya, Jianna and Mya; two great-granddaughters, Yanamarie and Yazmeana; brothers, Joe, Jerry and John; sisters, Judy, Jennie and Jeanne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Janice Crandall; and brothers, Jim and Jack Crandall. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne, with private family service to follow.



