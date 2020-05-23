JEFFREY A. CRANDALL
JEFFREY A. CRANDALL, 60, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Jeff loved rock and roll music and was an avid rock album collector. He loved spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He found humor in everything and loved to laugh. He often would say "it is what it is" and "it's not good for the home team". He had a big heart and would help anyone in need. He will be greatly missed. Surviving are his daughters, Janita Crandall and Janice (Justin) Williams; grandsons, Deshaun, Damon, Cameron, and Justin; granddaughters, Janiya, Jianna and Mya; two great-granddaughters, Yanamarie and Yazmeana; brothers, Joe, Jerry and John; sisters, Judy, Jennie and Jeanne; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Janice Crandall; and brothers, Jim and Jack Crandall. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne, with private family service to follow.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
MAY
27
Service
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
2604224232
