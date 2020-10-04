JEFFREY A. "JEFF" PERRINE, , 60, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Jeff was the son of Jerry Perrine and the late Marilyn Perrine. He owned A&J Plumbing for 20 years prior to working for CSX Railroad. Jeff loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Cindy; daughters, Shelly (Ryan) Meredith and Jenny (Bobby) Maiorana; grandchildren, Fiona and Lucy Meredith, with a Maiorana grandson on the way; and siblings, Perry Perrine, Scott (Christa) Perrine, Steve (Becky) Perrine, and Pam (Tim) McLaughlin. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; and nephew, Brandon Perrine. Private family services were held. Memorials may be made to Promise Ministries or Parkview Hospice. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.