JEFFREY A. "JEFF" PERRINE
JEFFREY A. "JEFF" PERRINE, , 60, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Jeff was the son of Jerry Perrine and the late Marilyn Perrine. He owned A&J Plumbing for 20 years prior to working for CSX Railroad. Jeff loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Cindy; daughters, Shelly (Ryan) Meredith and Jenny (Bobby) Maiorana; grandchildren, Fiona and Lucy Meredith, with a Maiorana grandson on the way; and siblings, Perry Perrine, Scott (Christa) Perrine, Steve (Becky) Perrine, and Pam (Tim) McLaughlin. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn; and nephew, Brandon Perrine. Private family services were held. Memorials may be made to Promise Ministries or Parkview Hospice. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
