JEFFREY ALLEN "JEFF" BIVENS Sr.
JEFFREY "JEFF" ALLEN BIVENS SR., 65, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Paul Harding High School. He spent many years at Graves Trucking & Terex Advance Mixer Inc. Jeff enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his father, Richard Bivens; children, Amanda Dennie, Elizabeth Bivens and Jeffrey A. Bivens Jr.; stepdaughters, Marjie Ellis and Jessica Swartz; grandchildren, Bianka Bivens, Kayden Nicodemus, Joseph Leslie, Kiersten Nicodemus, and Nicholas Heiman; siblings, Linda Morgan, Art (Jean) Bivens, Mike (Debbie) Bivens, Becky (Ron) Andrews, Chuck (Tami) Bivens, and Peggy (Casey) Bivens - Quinn; and many cousins, friends, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Bivens. Private service. Preferred memorials are to the grandchildren's college fund, c/o Chuck Bivens or the Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
