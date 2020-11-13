JEFFREY "JEFF" ALLEN BIVENS SR., 65, of Woodburn, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Paul Harding High School. He spent many years at Graves Trucking & Terex Advance Mixer Inc. Jeff enjoyed riding his motorcycles and spending time with his loving family. He is survived by his father, Richard Bivens; children, Amanda Dennie, Elizabeth Bivens and Jeffrey A. Bivens Jr.; stepdaughters, Marjie Ellis and Jessica Swartz; grandchildren, Bianka Bivens, Kayden Nicodemus, Joseph Leslie, Kiersten Nicodemus, and Nicholas Heiman; siblings, Linda Morgan, Art (Jean) Bivens, Mike (Debbie) Bivens, Becky (Ron) Andrews, Chuck (Tami) Bivens, and Peggy (Casey) Bivens - Quinn; and many cousins, friends, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther Bivens. Private service. Preferred memorials are to the grandchildren's college fund, c/o Chuck Bivens or the Indiana Parkinson Foundation. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com