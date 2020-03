JEFFREY ALLEN JACKSON, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Nov. 17, 1966 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Phyllis (Ochse) Jackson, who survives. Jeff was a communication specialist for ERS for the past two years. Prior to that, Jeff had owned his own company, First Source Communications. Jeff was a devoted family man, who loved the Lord, and was the happiest when spending time with his family. Jeff had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone, and did everything at 200 percent. Survivors also include his wife, Leslie Jackson; children, Christopher (Jaymes) Meek, Colleen Laisure, Lauren (Talando) Fields, Meghan Jackson; grandchildren, Brayden, Jordan, Landen, Jaydan, Avery, Junior, Jada, Layla; siblings, Danny (Robin) Jackson, Tammy Shaw, Timmy (Julie) Jackson; mother-in-law, Fran Haynes. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Roberts; and his fathers, William Jackson and Robert Weiland; nephews, Jon and Shawn; and father-in-law, Del "Pete" Haynes. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials to The Pointe Church or the American Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com