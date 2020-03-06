JEFFREY ALLEN JACKSON, 53, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Nov. 17, 1966 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Phyllis (Ochse) Jackson, who survives. Jeff was a communication specialist for ERS for the past two years. Prior to that, Jeff had owned his own company, First Source Communications. Jeff was a devoted family man, who loved the Lord, and was the happiest when spending time with his family. Jeff had a heart of gold, and would do anything for anyone, and did everything at 200 percent. Survivors also include his wife, Leslie Jackson; children, Christopher (Jaymes) Meek, Colleen Laisure, Lauren (Talando) Fields, Meghan Jackson; grandchildren, Brayden, Jordan, Landen, Jaydan, Avery, Junior, Jada, Layla; siblings, Danny (Robin) Jackson, Tammy Shaw, Timmy (Julie) Jackson; mother-in-law, Fran Haynes. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Alicia Roberts; and his fathers, William Jackson and Robert Weiland; nephews, Jon and Shawn; and father-in-law, Del "Pete" Haynes. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials to The Pointe Church or the American Diabetes Association. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 6, 2020