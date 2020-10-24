JEFFREY ALLEN LEWIS, 63, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edward and Ruth Lewis. Jeff worked as an industrial spray painter for 25 years at Ottenweller Corporation and attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Lewis of Fort Wayne; children, Cathy (Hans) Sauder of Churubusco, Ind., Chrissy (Michael) O'Rourke of Fort Wayne, and Jeffrey J.(Faith) Lewis of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Irene Sefton, Lois (Charlie) Gregory, Edward (Sharon) Lewis, James Lewis, Opal Brown, Gene Uhrick, Ruth Bohde, and Suzie Beethman; and brothers-in-law, Nick Nicholas and Erroll Stech. Jeff was preceded in death by siblings, Tom Lemons and Evelyn Stech. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the church. Burial in Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com