1/1
JEFFREY ALLEN LEWIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEFFREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEFFREY ALLEN LEWIS, 63, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Edward and Ruth Lewis. Jeff worked as an industrial spray painter for 25 years at Ottenweller Corporation and attended Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Carol Lewis of Fort Wayne; children, Cathy (Hans) Sauder of Churubusco, Ind., Chrissy (Michael) O'Rourke of Fort Wayne, and Jeffrey J.(Faith) Lewis of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Irene Sefton, Lois (Charlie) Gregory, Edward (Sharon) Lewis, James Lewis, Opal Brown, Gene Uhrick, Ruth Bohde, and Suzie Beethman; and brothers-in-law, Nick Nicholas and Erroll Stech. Jeff was preceded in death by siblings, Tom Lemons and Evelyn Stech. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Grace Point Church of the Nazarene, 8611 Mayhew Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the church. Burial in Riverview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved