JEFFREY DWAYNE DAVIS, 59, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. He was an avid Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Davis; daughter, Jessica Davis; son-in-law, Sean Harrel; grandchildren, Carson, Morgan, and Chloe; father, Jack Davis; and sister, Jamie (Tim) Fagan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janet Davis; and daughter, Tangie Harrel. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.