JEFFREY E. MILLER, 45, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, due to injuries sustained in an auto accident in Defiance, Ohio. He was born in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his father, Dennis E. (Deb) Miller of Fort Wayne; mother, Suzanne Miller; brother, Matthew (June) Miller of Ft. Myers, Fla.; niece, McKenzie and nephews, Jackson and Bryce, all of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and grandmother, Corky Miller of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Cosmos and Loretta Schulien and Gerald Miller. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, Fort Wayne (IN 46814.), with calling from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 4, 2020