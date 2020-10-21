JEFFREY GULLEY, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. Born March 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jim and the late Jacqueline (Day) Gulley. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, who would do absolutely anything to show love and help others. No one had a bigger heart than Jeff. He was genuinely friendly and his silly nature was sure to crack smiles and laughter. He was the loving husband to Belinda (Keller) Gulley for 30 + wonderful and exciting years. He was the owner of B & B Loan Company; and dedicated to the family business for over 40 years. Jeff enjoyed watching professional sports, listening to music, and being involved in all his children's activities and hobbies. Jeff is also survived by his children, Jessica (Michael) Howley of Warsaw, Ind., Desmond (Caitlin) Gulley, Whitney (Robert) Strahan, Dylan (Lydia Fretz) Gulley, and Peyton Gulley, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Jennifer (John) Houser of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; and stepmother, Carolyn (Painter) Gulley. A Celebration of Life gathering is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the gymnasium at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with social distancing in place. At the family's request, no flowers. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com