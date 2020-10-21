1/1
JEFFREY GULLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JEFFREY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEFFREY GULLEY, 61, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at his home. Born March 29, 1959, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Jim and the late Jacqueline (Day) Gulley. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, who would do absolutely anything to show love and help others. No one had a bigger heart than Jeff. He was genuinely friendly and his silly nature was sure to crack smiles and laughter. He was the loving husband to Belinda (Keller) Gulley for 30 + wonderful and exciting years. He was the owner of B & B Loan Company; and dedicated to the family business for over 40 years. Jeff enjoyed watching professional sports, listening to music, and being involved in all his children's activities and hobbies. Jeff is also survived by his children, Jessica (Michael) Howley of Warsaw, Ind., Desmond (Caitlin) Gulley, Whitney (Robert) Strahan, Dylan (Lydia Fretz) Gulley, and Peyton Gulley, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Jennifer (John) Houser of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren; and stepmother, Carolyn (Painter) Gulley. A Celebration of Life gathering is from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the gymnasium at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with social distancing in place. At the family's request, no flowers. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved