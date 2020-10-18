1/1
JEFFREY "TINY" HANSEN
JEFFREY "TINY" HANSEN, 56, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Fort Wayne and graduated in 1982 from Snider High School where he was a three sport varsity athlete. He worked as a gardener for Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, and previously for NU Insulation and The Shady Nook. Tiny loved to cook for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Hansen of Fort Wayne; children, Morgan (Wes) Thieke of Cutler, Ind. and Max (Charlotte) Hansen of Fort Wayne; one grandson, Arlo; mother, Joy Hansen of Fort Wayne; a sister and a brother. Tiny was preceded in death by his father, Michael Hansen. Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling three hours prior beginning at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
03:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
OCT
21
Service
06:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
