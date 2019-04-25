JEFFREY L. GAY, 75, of Clear Lake, Fremont, Ind., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Ind., surrounded by his loving family. Born Dec. 7, 1943, in Angola, Ind., he was a son of the late Perry Louis and Virginia Karol (Kratz) Gay. Survivors include his wife, Nianne Gay of Clear Lake, Fremont, Ind.; children, Wendy (Gary) Hoffman of Orland, Ind., Tony (Beth) Gay of Clear Lake, Fremont, Ind., and Stacey (Pete) Harrington of Carmel, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; brother, Philip (Anna) Gay of Ocala, Fla.; and his loving dog, Mea. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind. Private family graveside services will be held at the Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Ind. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be directed to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or Cameron Home Health & Hospice, 416 East Maumee St., Angola, IN 46703. Condolences may be sent online at www.beamsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 25, 2019