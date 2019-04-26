JEFFREY MARK MEYER, 59, of Fort Wayne, lost his final battle with cancer on Monday, April 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. "He was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend." Born Jan. 12, 1960, in Bluffton, he was the son of the late Paul and Sarah Jane Meyer, and and raised in Ossian. Jeffrey is survived by his wife of 34 years, Danette; sons, Miles A. Meyer and Leighton J. Meyer, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Jackie (Robert) Ely of Montgomery, Ala., and Debra Nutter of Fort Wayne; brother, Doug Meyer of Fort Collins, Colo.; aunt, Ida Aschliman of Bluffton, Ind.; five nieces and nephews, and several cousins. Mass of Christian Burial is 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church or to the Meyer Family to help with medical bills. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019