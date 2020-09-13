1/1
JEFFREY REX HAYNES
JEFFREY REX HAYNES, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away at Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at his home. Born in Winthrop, Mass., he was the son of the late Dolores Haynes and David Haynes, whom survive. He worked for over 30 years for the Fort Wayne Parks Department. He is survived by his longtime friend, Robby Crowell, and a host of other friends as well as his work family at the Parks Department. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, with a gathering one hour prior. Memorials may be made to the Fort Wayne Parks Department. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 13, 2020.
