JEFFREY THOMAS "JEFF" HODGSON, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Syracuse, Ind. He was born on May 1, 1978, in Warren, Ohio. Jeff lived an intentional life full of enthusiasm, humor, optimism, love, and faith, all while being a life-long Browns fan (which explains his sense of humor, but certainly not his optimism). In 1985, when Jeff was 7 years old, his family moved from Cortland, Ohio, to Syracuse. He grew up enjoying snow skiing, soccer, water sports, writing songs, and playing guitar. It was during these early years that he met the love of his life, Amy Ray, of North Webster, Ind., while in the seventh grade. After graduating from Wawasee High School in 1996, Jeff pursued a degree in finance at Western Michigan University-Haworth College of Business, graduating in 2000, and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity. Jeff and Amy were married on May 12, 2001, and began the next chapter of their lives together. Jeff had a penchant for numbers, a passion for business, and became a tireless serial entrepreneur, launching a number of successful ventures over the course of his career, including his most recent as Co-Founder and Partner of Postlane Capital Partners, and President and CEO of Gladieux Energy. In spite of how busy he was professionally, Jeff was a committed servant in the community, applying his acumen and resources to causes that helped local businesses, and actively supported youth league sports. Jeff loved traveling and enjoyed spending time with his family in London, Malibu, and skiing in Sun Valley. He is survived by his beloved wife, Amy; children, Mia and William "Liam"; parents, Thomas and Janice Hodgson; sister, Julie (Cy) Nahvi; nephew, Kaleb; and niece, Kate. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Mabel McEwen; and fraternal grandparents, Bill and Mary Ferguson. A private service is planned to celebrate Jeff's life. Donations can be made to Lakeland Youth Center for the development of an honorary soccer field in memory of Jeff Hodgson: Lakeland Youth Center, 101 W. Chicago St., Syracuse, IN 46567.



